Lebanese Security announces measures to enter Lebanon through land border points with Syria

General Directorate of the Lebanese Security announced procedures to enter Lebanon through all land border points with Syria

The Lebanese Security stated in a statement on Thursday that it is permitted to enter Lebanon through the two border points of al-Masnaa and al-Aboudieh on Monday and Friday of every week, starting at 9:00 am until 16:00 pm for those wishing to return from Syria to Lebanon provided that they submit for PCR test at the border points

It pointed out that it will also be permitted to enter Lebanon on Wednesday every week from 9:00 am until 10:00 pm for Syrians with valid residency permits in Lebanon and Syrians holding temporary residency for a period of 6 months through each border points and for Arabs and foreigners coming to Lebanon