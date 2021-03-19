National forum for Taei tribe in Qamishli calls for expulsion of US and Turkish occupation

Participants in a national forum of Taei tribe in Qamishli called for the expulsion of the US and Turkish occupations, and affirmed support for the presidential election entitlement

The forum, which was held in the presence of notables and elders of Taei tribe, affirmed support for the popular resistance option to expel every illegal foreign presence that plundered resources and stole agricultural crops with the aim of affecting the Syrian people stance in al-Jazzera region, stressing support to the Syrian Arab Army until liberating every inch of Syrian soil

Sheikh Muhammad al-Faris stated in a statement to SANA reporter that “the forum is being held today after ten years of resilience in the face of terrorism

He added that citizens of al-Jazeera are determined to the unity of the Syrians and standing by the Syrian Arab Army

Sheikh Fares affirmed that the clans support the presidential elections entitlement