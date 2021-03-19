Syria.Millenium

Israeli settlers attack Palestinians and their properties west of Occupied Jerusalem

Israeli settlers on Friday attacked Palestinians and their properties northwest of Occupied Jerusalem

Wafa News Agency reported that a group of settlers stormed Beit Iksa village, attacked Palestinian property and burned two cars south of it

On a daily basis, groups of Israeli settlers storm Palestinian towns and cities and attack Palestinians and destroy their properties under the protection of Israeli occupation forces with the aim of displacing the Palestinians, seizing their lands and Judaizing them

