Health Ministry: 149 new Coronavirus cases registered, 91 patients recover, 10 pass away

Health Ministry announced on Thursday that 149 new coronaviruses were registered in Syria and 91 cases recovered while 10 patients passed away

The Ministry said in a statement that the total number of Coronavirus cases registered in Syria up till now has reached up to 16925 of which 11322have recovered and 1130 have passed away.

The first case of coronavirus was registered in Syria on March 22nd while the first coronavirus death was reported on the 29th of the same month.