Dashti: international community must stop violations of Israeli occupation against Palestinians and citizens of Golan

The International Council for Supporting Fair Trial and Human Rights on Thursday affirmed that the Israeli occupation continues its violations and aggressive practices against the Palestinians and the citizens of the occupied Syrian Golan, calling on the international community to take what is necessary to stop these violations based on international law and relevant international resolutions

“The whole world stresses that the Golan is a Syrian Arab land under occupation, and the UN with all its bodies must provide the necessary support to the Syrian people determined to confront the repeated aggression to liberate the occupied Golan territory in accordance with the UN Charter and international legitimacy resolutions.” Dashti said during an interposition before the 46th session of Human Rights Council on the 7th term dubbed Human Rights Status in Palestine and other occupied Arab lands