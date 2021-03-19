Ambassador Ala: Israeli entity continues acts of aggression against countries of region

Syria’s permanent representative to the UN in Geneva, Hussam al-Din Ala, said that the Israeli occupation entity goes ahead in perpetrating acts of aggression against countries of the region and practices state terrorism against Palestinian people and citizens of the occupied Syrian Golan, making use of the US and western support

“Israeli repeated attacks against the Syrian Arab Republic form the most prominent title of the terror-support policy practiced by the Israeli occupation entity during years of terrorist war waged on Syria, whether through treating Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists at the occupation hospitals, or through providing direct support to the attacks of terrorists against sites of the Syrian army,” Ala added in a statement at the 46th session of Human Rights Council on the 7th term dubbed Human Rights Status in Palestine and other occupied Arab lands

He said that in addition to the aggressive acts of the Israeli occupation, the suffering of the Syrian citizens in the occupied Golan continues as a result of the gross and organized violations of human rights committed by the occupation authorities since 1967, including the right to education, health, work, food, shelter and freedom of movement and residence

In this context, Ala stressed that Syria condemns the recent oppression practiced by the Israeli occupation forces in the face of protest movements of the families and their refusal of setting up the wind turbine project on their properties and lands to provide the settlements with energy

He added that Syria affirms its support for the right of the Palestinian people to establish their independent state on the lands occupied by Israel since 1967, with Jerusalem as its capital, and to guarantee the right of the Palestinians to return home in implementation of International Resolution No. 194

Ambassador Ala concluded that the Syrian Arab Republic calls on the UN and member states to move in order to end to the Israeli occupation of Palestine and the Syrian Golan and not to recognize any legal status resulting from the illegal Israeli measures