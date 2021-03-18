US occupation brings in 40 vehicles loaded with logistic supplies to Hasaka countryside

US occupation forces have brought in a new convoy loaded with weapons and logistic materials coming from Iraq to their bases in the countryside of Hasaka

SANA reporter in Hasaka quoted local sources as saying that the US occupation forces have brought in during the past hours a convoy consisting of 40 vehicles, of trucks loaded with logistic materials, weapons and ammunition and fridge containers accompanied by military armored vehicles Kharab al-Jeir military airport in the countryside of Al-Yarubiya coming from Iraq through via the illegitimate al-Walid border-crossing

Over the past few months, the American occupation forces have brought in thousands of trucks loaded with weapons and military equipment to Hasaka through illegal crossings to reinforce their presence in Syrian al-Jazeera region to steal oil and the Syrian underground resources