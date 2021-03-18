Syria.Millenium

Russian Defense Ministry: Al-Nusra terrorists carry out 36 attacks in Idleb de-escalation zone

The Russian Defense Ministry has announced that Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists have carried out 36 new attacks in the de-escalation zone in Idleb during the past hours

“15 attacks by Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization were registered inside Idleb province, and 12 others were registered in Lattakia, 6 in Hama, in addition to 3 attacks in Aleppo Deputy Director of the Russian Coordination Center in Hmeimim, Rear Adm. Alexander Karpov said in a statement

The Russian Defense Ministry revealed in 10th of current month that the terrorist organizations which spread in the de-escalation zone and a number of areas in its countryside carried out 45 attacks on areas and sites in the countryside of Idleb, Hama, Aleppo and Lattakia

