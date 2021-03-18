Syria.Millenium

Slovak writer: Western media adopts misleading, ignore facts about Syria

Slovak writer Carol Andreas has stressed that Western media have ignored the facts in their coverage of the crisis in Syria over the past ten years, and is still practicing misleading towards the world public opinion to this day

In an analysis published on Slovak Iskra website, he referred that many of these media outlets deliberately ignore the American occupation of the Syrian lands and they also ignore that the United States, along with many Western countries, have supported terrorists with money and weapons

Andreas expressed his conviction that the war crimes committed by Western politicians against Syria and its people will not remain without punishment no matter how long it takes

