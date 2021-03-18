Government team concerned with Coronavirus calls for commitment to preventive measures

Government team concerned with responding to Coronavirus epidemic called for applying preventive measures in places of gatherings, shopping, social and cultural activities in addition to adhering to distancing measures, particularly with the increase in the number of Covid-19 infections in various provinces

The government team, chaired by Prime Minister, Hussein Arnous, tasked Health Ministry, in coordination with Education Ministry, to send medical teams to a number of Damascus schools to conduct a PCR on a random sample to check on health of students and teaching staff

Health Minister, Hassan al-Ghabbash, briefed the team on the health situation and indicators of the increase in the number of infections with Coronavirus during the last period in all provinces , calling for adherening to preventive measures in gathering places and in ministries and public institutions