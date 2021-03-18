US occupation removes 30 Daesh terrorists to its illegitimate bases in al- Shaddadi in Hasaka countryside

The US occupation forces removed on Wednesday 30 Daesh terrorists from a prison for QSD militia in Qamishli to their illegitimate base in al- Shaddadi in the southern countryside of the province

Special sources told SANA that the US occupation forces removed 30 Daesh terrorists from one of the prisons of the militia in Qamishli to the US illegal base in al- Shaddadi city via a helicopter

The sources added that the US occupation forces are trying to invest terrorism by removing Daesh terrorists who are detained in the prisons of QSD militia in Hasaka to Badyieh and the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor to train them in order to target civilians and Syrian Arab Army points