QSD militia kidnaps 25 young men in Raqqa city

US-backed QSD militia continued its storming and kidnapping campaigns in the areas it occupies from the Syrian al-Jazeera, where it kidnapped a number of young men from al-Mansour and al-Wadi streets in the center of Raqqa city

Local sources told SANA that gunmen affiliated to QSD militia set up armed checkpoints at al-Mansour and al-Wadi streets in the center of Raqqa city, and kidnapped more than 25 young men and drove them to training camps to force them to fight in its ranks

Last Sunday, groups of QSD militia raided two schools in the city of Raqqa and kidnapped 7 teachers to forcibly recruit them in its ranks, while the city witnessed a general strike in protest against the militia’s aggressive and subversive practices