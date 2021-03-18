US occupation sends convoy of weapons, logistic equipment to its base in Koniko oilfield in Deir Ezzor countryside

US occupation forces have sent weapons and logistic materials to Koniko oilfield, northeast of Deir Ezzor, with the aim of reinforcing its military base in that area

Local sources told SANA that a convoy consisting of several vehicles and trucks loaded with weapons and logistic equipment affiliated to the US occupation forces entered Koniko oilfield in Deir Ezzor northeastern countryside, which they turned it into a military base to reinforce their presence and to plunder the Syrian resources

The US occupation continuously brings military and logistic reinforcements to the areas it occupies to reinforce its bases, as it deliberately and in collusion with the so-called QSD militia has turned many oilfields, governmental facilities, schools and clinics in the Syrian al-Jazeera area into military base