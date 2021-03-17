Western states, Erdogan regime main terrorism supporters in Syria, former Indian diplomat says

The Western states and Turkish regime of Recipe Tayyip Erdogan have been the main supporters for terrorism that target Syria’’, Indian Diplomat and Former Ambassador, M.K. Bhadrakumar said

In a response to a Western statement at the International Security Council regarding Syria on Monday, Bhadrakumar said that US president Joe Biden and his Secretary of State, Antony Blinken have been trying to rewrite history about what happened in Syria obnoxiously

He noted that from a long time ago, the US planned to target Syria, and its Western allies, Erdogan regime and regional regimes have joined it

Bhadrakumar added that the German, French, British and US intelligences have provided different forms of support and funding for terrorists, at a time when their governments issue a statement to rewrite history heinously