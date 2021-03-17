Health Ministry: 100 new coronavirus cases registered, 83 cases recover, 6 pass away

Health Ministry announced on Tuesday that 100 new coronavirus cases were registered in Syria while 83 patients infected with the virus recovered, and 6 others passed away

The Ministry said in a statement that the total number of Coronavirus cases recorded in the country have reached up to 16,656, of which 11,141 cases have recovered and 1,110 have passed away

The first coronavirus case was registered in Syria on March 22nd last year in a person who came from abroad while the first fatality was recorded on the 29th of the same month