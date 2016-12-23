Around 62,000 Terrorist Targets Destroyed Since Beginning of Operations in Syria

The Russian Aerospace Forces announced that it has carried out over 30,000 sorties targeting positions of terrorists organizations in Syria since it began its participation in the war on terrorism.

In a statement published by RT on Tuesday the 20th of December 2016, First Deputy Commander of the Russian Aerospace Forces, Lt. Gen. Pavel Kurachenko said that the Forces carried out over 30,000 combat sorties targeting terrorist positions, destroying over 62,000 targets in the process.

The Russian Aerospace Forces began their operations in Syria on September 30th 2015 upon the request of the Syrian government.