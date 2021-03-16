195,000 displaced citizens return to Deir Ezzor countryside after securing them with basic needs

Cities and towns of Deir Ezzor western countryside witness a state of recovery and an increasing return of the people after rescuing these areas from terrorism and providing most basic services to the citizens

Deputy Chief of the Executive Council, Kanaan Abdul Wahab, said that the governorate, since the liberation of its western countryside from terrorism by men of the Syrian Arab Army at the end of the year 2017, has developed an integrated plan to restore services and rehabilitate what has been destroyed by terrorism

According to Abdul Wahhab, the number of people returning to their homes and villages in the western countryside has reached about 195,000 thousand citizens

A number of the citizens who returned to their homes hailed the efforts exerted by the government to provide all basic services and activate service departments and institutions in the province