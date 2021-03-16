Mikdad: States hostile to Syria launched war on it using terrorist groups

Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Faysal Mikdad, affirmed that countries hostile to Syria, after failing to achieve their schemes and conspiracies, resorted to launching an aggressive war on Syria using terrorist groups who were brought from all around the world and supported them to target Syria and weaken its capabilities

“Since the beginning of the terrorist war on Syria and after the failure of the hostile states to achieve their goals against an independent and sovereign country, they directly interfered through their support to terrorist groups brought and funded by very well-known states in and outside the region like France, US, Britain, Germany in addition to a number of other European states,” the Minister said in a speech to conference of “Regional Dynamics” in Tehran held through video technique

He added that Syria, with cooperation of the friends and allies, liberated a lot of areas from terrorism while the US forces continue occupying parts of the Syrian territories and supporting the separatist militias in al-Jazeera area in a violation of the UN charter

Mikdad called for the withdrawal of all occupying forces from the Syrian territories

He went on to say that everyone knows that “our main enemy is Israel”, stressing that there is no legal value to the previous US administration’s proclamation regarding the occupied Syrian Golan and the occupied Jerusalem.

Mikdad stated that the Israeli occupation has encouraged Washington to withdraw from the nuclear agreement with Iran and its proclamation regarding the occupied Syrian Golan and occupied Jerusalem

He added that the new US administration, headed by Joe Biden, should cooperate with international efforts and return to the nuclear agreement without preconditions

Mikdad stressed that Syria calls for peace and solving existing conflicts through peaceful means