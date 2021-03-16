Al-Jaafari: British draft resolution, submitted to Human Rights Council, a completion to western agendas to target Syria

Deputy Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Bashar Al-Jaafari, has affirmed that draft resolution submitted by Britain to the Human Rights’ Council in Geneva about Syria comes in completion to agendas of some western countries, each having its role, to target Syria in both New York and Geneva

Al-Jaafari, meeting heads of missions of member states at Human Rights Council accredited in Damascus, reviewed the British draft resolution about of so-called “Human Rights situation in Syrian Arab Republic,” noting that the western states were accustomed to target Syria through politicizing the work of UN organizations and bodies and interfere in the work of these organizations during the terrorist war on Syria by fabricating pretexts and lies in files such as human rights, Chemical weapons and humanitarian aid

He called on representatives of countries accredited in Damascus to work with their governments to put an end to the unilateral actions of some Western countries and their allies and not to support these countries in the United Nations’ councils in line with the contexts of UN Charter that stipulates all countries should respect the sovereignty and independence of other countries

“In particular, some countries which adopt policy of intervention, do not have a clean record in any of the files in which they boast defending human rights and others, as they practice the worst forms of assault to the Syrian people by imposing unilateral coercive economic measures and through their direct and indirect involvement in the terrorist war on Syria and its people, in addition, some of them occupy precious parts of the Syrian lands and steal their national resources,” al-Jaafari added