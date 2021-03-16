Syria.Millenium

Russian Defense Ministry: Turkish military movements in Raqqa countryside violate MoU signed with Russian Federation

 Russian Defense Ministry said that Turkish forces carry out military movements and acts in Raqqa countryside in violation of a Memo of Understanding signed with the Russian Federation

“According to the Russian -Turkish MoU, acts of the Turkish regime in Raqqa province violate the status quo”, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Coordination Center, Adm. Alexander Karpov added in a press conference

Adm. Karpov stressed that the Russian side is extremely worried about transporting military equipment affiliated to the Turkish armed forces and establishing fortifications and support points in the suburbs of Eyn Essa town in Raqqa province, referring that these acts violate status quo according to the Russian –Turkish MoU

قد يعجبك ايضا
Syria.Millenium

Syria strongly condemns terrorist act against an Iranian ship in the Mediterranean

Syria.Millenium

Syria, Iran discuss means to enhance cooperation in domain of joint scientific…

Syria.Millenium

Foreign Ministry: Syria rejects foreign interference in China’s affairs, considers it…

Syria.Millenium

A child martyred, other one injured in mine blast in Ayn Issa, Raqqa countryside