Russian Defense Ministry: Turkish military movements in Raqqa countryside violate MoU signed with Russian Federation

Russian Defense Ministry said that Turkish forces carry out military movements and acts in Raqqa countryside in violation of a Memo of Understanding signed with the Russian Federation

“According to the Russian -Turkish MoU, acts of the Turkish regime in Raqqa province violate the status quo”, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Coordination Center, Adm. Alexander Karpov added in a press conference

Adm. Karpov stressed that the Russian side is extremely worried about transporting military equipment affiliated to the Turkish armed forces and establishing fortifications and support points in the suburbs of Eyn Essa town in Raqqa province, referring that these acts violate status quo according to the Russian –Turkish MoU