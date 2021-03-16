Syria.Millenium

Syria strongly condemns terrorist act against an Iranian ship in the Mediterranean

Syria condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist act that targeted Iranian private merchant ship, Shahr Kurd, last Wednesday in the international waters of the Mediterranean on its way to Europe

An official source at Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said that the hostile act and international piracy, which doesn’t rule out to be perpetrated by Israel, violates the rules of international law, maritime navigation and international agreements governing freedom of navigation

The source added that the repetition of those aggressive acts, the ninth of its kind, in international waters, aims to harm Iranian ships, strike its commercial interests, and continue to implement the illegitimate US sanctions imposed on Islamic Republic of Iran and Syrian Arab Republic

The source considered that such illegal acts against the safety and security of maritime navigation would not have taken place without US implicit approval of such grave violations of international law

last Wednesday, an Iranian merchant ship came under a terrorist attack in the international waters of Mediterranean Sea, which caused a partial fire that was controlled by the ship’s crew

