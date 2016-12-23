ص 11:11 2016/12/23

The People’s Assembly strongly condemned the blatant terrorist attack which claimed the life of the Russian Ambassador in Turkey Andrey Karlov.

This “cowardly act of terror” is a stain on the forehead of the countries supporting terrorism and demands legal accountability at the international level, the Assembly said in a statement on Tuesday the 20th of December 2016. The Assembly called upon all countries, parliaments and organizations in the world to shoulder their ethical responsibilities and mobilize their capabilities to fight terrorism.

The Assembly offered condolences to the Russian leadership, government, people and the family of the late ambassador. Earlier on Monday, Russia’s Ambassador in Ankara was shot dead by a Turkish extremist terrorist who works as a police officer.