Syria, Iran discuss means to enhance cooperation in domain of joint scientific research

Syria and Iran have discussed means to develop and enhance bilateral cooperation in the domain of scientific research

That came during a meeting between Syria’s Ambassador in Tehran Dr. Shafiq Dayoub and Dr. Hossein Salar Amoli, Deputy Minister of Science, Research and Technology, Head of the Center of International Scientific Cooperation

Ambassador Dayoub hailed the scientific memo to be signed between the two sides which is being prepared, shedding light on its role in enhancing scientific and technological cooperation between the two countries

Salar Amoli, for his part, underlined the importance of the scientific and technical cooperation between the two sides, referring to the memo of understanding in the scientific domain that is going to be signed between the two sides in the first half of next June