ص 11:11 2016/12/23

The Russian Defense Ministry said the liberation of Aleppo eastern neighborhoods from terrorists has allowed for separating them from ‘moderate opposition’.

“The accomplished operation to safely withdraw militants from [eastern] Aleppo with their families is unique, not only because the lives of nearly 10,000 Syrians were saved,” said the Ministry in a statement published on RT website. “First and foremost, it is about a genuine and complete separation of militants of the so-called ‘moderate opposition’ from the irreconcilable radicals, thanks to the efforts of Russian officers from the Reconciliation Center,” the statement added. The statement stressed that Moscow has managed to accomplish “what for a year our American partners considered to be impossible to implement in practice.” The statement noted that the liberation of Aleppo had effectively opened a new “window of opportunity” to introduce a cessation of hostilities, “not only in the Aleppo province,” but also in the whole of Syria, while stressing that “a desire to negotiate with all parties directly ‘on the ground,’ except for terrorist groups,” is key to speeding up the peace process in Syria.

Attempts to replace this “hard work” with conferences in “cozy Western capitals,” talking to “high representative committees,” or sending in some monitoring group is “useless and a dead end,” the statement said. “The sooner it is realized in Paris, London, and Washington, which are so far not even capable of sending humanitarian aid to Syria, the sooner there will be peace,” the statement concluded.