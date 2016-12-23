ص 10:10 2016/12/23

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed in a phone call on Saturday the 17th of December 2016 with his Turkish and Iranian counterparts the situation in Syria and the operation of evacuating the eastern neighborhoods of Aleppo city of the terrorists and

their families.

“On December 17, on the initiative of the Russian side a telephone conversation of Lavrov with the foreign ministers of Turkey and Iran was held. The Ministers discussed the situation in Syria in the context of the liberation of the eastern part of Aleppo and the evacuation of civilians from the city as well as the objectives to alleviate the situation of civilians in other parts of the country,” said a statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry. The Ministers also discussed preparations for a meeting that will bring the three of them together on December 27 in Moscow.