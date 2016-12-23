ص 10:10 2016/12/23

A new batch of food and non-food aid arrived at Qamishli Airport on Sunday the 18th of December 2016 through the air bridge set up by the World Food Program (WFP) to deliver humanitarian aid to Hasaka province via Damascus International Airport.

Director of the WFP Office in Qamishli Afra Nouh told SANA that the aid includes 97 family tents, 2440 lamps, 618 kitchen materials boxes, 150,000 sleeping bags and 1500 blankets, provided by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), in addition to 378 winter clothes boxes and 50,809 hygiene kits boxes, provided by the International Organization for Migration (IOM). She pointed out that the food supplies provided by the WFP includes 900 food packages, 900 rice bags and 540 vegetable oil packages, adding humanitarian aid delivery will continue via the air bridge through three daily flights till January 15th.

215 flights carrying humanitarian aid have arrived in Hasaka province since the air bridge was opened on July 9.