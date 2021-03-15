Israeli settlers storm al-Aqsa under protection of occupation troops

Tens of Israeli settlers have stormed al-Aqsa again under the protection of the occupation troops

‘’54 settlers have stormed al-Aqsa from the direction of al-Maghariba Gate, and they have launched provocative tours in its yards under a tight guard by the occupation troops’’, Wafa News Agency stated

On a daily basis, the Israel settlers are storming al-Aqsa Mosque provocatively under the protection of the occupation forces in an attempt to impose a fait accompli with regard to Judaizing al-Aqsa and imposing control over it