Sabbagh: Some countries exploit crisis in Syria to target its sovereignty and independence

Syria’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Bassam Sabbagh, said that Some countries exploit the passing of ten years since the outbreak of the crisis in Syria to continue provocation against the Syrian state and direct various accusations to it as well as marketing for the failed policies of those countries

Sabbagh added during a Security council session via video on Monday that a number of countries, on top the US, Britain and France, have launched a hostile war on Syria since ten years to target its national choices and its legitimate government through terrorist tools

“Countries that targeted Syria spent huge amounts of money to inflame and prolong the crisis in it in a way that serves their goals of destabilizing Syria’s security and stability, destroying its achievements and fragmenting its territorial integrity,” Sabbagh added

He went on to say that for ten years, those countries repeated their political hypocrisy by expressing their “deep concern” about the humanitarian situation in Syria, and at the same time, they impose coercive measures and tighten their blockade on the Syrian people

“Those countries have perpetrated the most ugliest violation of Syria’s sovereignty and independence through occupying parts of the Syrian territories in addition to the Israeli continued occupation of the Syrian Golan,” Sabbagh added

He went on to say that the countries that targeted Syria are deliberately violating the first requirements of UN Resolution 2254, which is the respect for Syria’s sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity

Sabbagh affirmed that the resilience of the Syrian people and the sacrifices of the Syrian Arab Army have foiled plots that targeted the homeland over the past ten years

“The UN and its Special Envoy should take a clear position regarding the challenges facing Syria and practice its role in implementing and protecting the purposes and provisions of its charter to which Syria was among the countries that participated in drafting it,” Sabbagh said

He added that making the work of the Committee of Discussing the Constitution a success requires respecting its rules of procedures and rejecting any external interference in its work or any attempts to impose dictates about its work conclusions or pre-set timetables for the accomplishment of its mission