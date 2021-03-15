Security Source: Foiling terrorist operation intended to target Damascus with explosive belts

A security source said on Monday that competent authorities foiled a terrorist operation intended to target Damascus with three explosive belts, killing three terrorists and arresting three others

The source added that in cooperation with honest citizens in Zakyah and Kanaker in Damascus countryside, the terrorist operation, plotted by terrorists and Takfiri groups against Damascus was foiled

It stressed that the authorities killed three terrorists wearing explosive belts, and arrested three others who were also wearing explosive belts, adding that they were sent by terrorist organizations to target Damascus city