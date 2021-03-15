Worldwide coronavirus death toll exceeds 2 million and 664 thousand

The novel coronavirus COVID-19 has claimed the lives of more than 2 million and 664,000 people worldwide since its outbreak in December 2019, according to the latest statistics by Worldometers website

The website added that the total number of coronavirus infections worldwide has reached up to 120,399,374, and the death toll has climbed to 2,664,622 while the total number of recoveries has amounted to 96,944,571

The US still tops the worst-affected countries by the coronavirus in terms of the number of fatalities and infections after recording 547,191 deaths out of 30,080,295 infections, then comes Brazil in the second place after registering 278,229 fatalities out of 11,483,370 infections

Meanwhile, India comes in the third place after recording 158,762 deaths out of 11,385,158 infections