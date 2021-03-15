Extinguishing huge fire in residential building in al-Pakistan Street, Damascus

Members of Damascus Fire Brigade extinguished on Sunday night a huge fire that broke out in a four-story residential building in al-Pakistan Street

Colonel Ali Hassan, Assistant Commander of Damascus Fire Brigade, said in a statement to SANA that the fire broke out as a result of the burning of one of the fuel tanks on the roof of the building, and that the fire spread to the lower floors, causing the injury of three people while trying to extinguish it

Colonel Hassan added that investigations are still underway to find out the causes of the fire

SANA reporter said that the firefighting teams managed to extinguish the fire that broke out in the building, adding that the firefighting teams, in cooperation with medical cadres and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, evacuated a number of people trapped inside the residential building before they were able to control the fire and extinguish it completely