After repairing Alouk station feeding line put into service in Hasaka

Hasaka Electricity Company’s technical workshops have completed reparation of the 20 KV power line feeding water station in Ras al-Ayn countryside

Director General of Hasaka Electricity Company, Eng. Anwar al-Ukla, said in a statement to SANA reporter that the workshops had completed the re-fixing of the high voltage power transmission lines in three locations

Two high voltage power transmission lines were cut off due to the windstorm and the strong winds affected the area two days ago, and another one was cut off due to Turkish occupation’s attack, al-Ukla added, affirming that the line was put into service and that Alouk water station was re-operated

For his part, Director General of Hasaka Water Company, Eng. Mahmoud al-Ukla, indicated that pumping drinking water will be resumed today after the station have been refed with electricity, and the pumping will be directed to the eastern and al-Nashwa al-Gharbiya neighborhood