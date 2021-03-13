Media source: Reports about secret negotiations between Syria and Zionist entity untrue, no more than media fabrications

A Media source affirmed that any reports about secret negotiations or discussions between Syria and Zionist entity are no more than media and political fabrications

” Rumors and false news have recently increased about secret negotiations and discussions between Syria and the Zionist entity,” the source said in a statement to SANA, affirming that Syria’s stance has always been transparent and clear in dealing with this issue, adding that Syria has never followed the method of secret negotiations with the Zionist entity, based on its conviction that any negotiations should come in the interest of Syria and its people

The source added that all what has been done by Syria was in public, and it won’t be, whether in present of future, except in public, so any reports about secret negotiations or discussions between Syria and Zionist entity are no more than media and political fabrications

In the same context, the source stressed that what was circulated during the program of “Qusara Alqawl” ( short talk ) about inviting an Israeli Rabbi to Syria and talking about secret and personal discussions being held between the two sides to sign a peace treaty is categorically untrue