Tamiko supplies local markets with 50 kinds of pharmaceuticals after production lines started to recover

Arab Company for the pharmaceutical industry Tamiko in al-Mlaiha area in Damascus countryside managed to return to produce pharmaceuticals and cover the need of the local markets with more than 50 kinds of pharmaceuticals following eight years of stop due to terrorism and to turning its administrational headquarters in Bab Sharqi area in Damascus into a factory

Director of Tamiko Dr. Fidaa Ali told SANA in a statement that the company was able to produce various kinds of medicines like dry and liquid syrup, tablets and capsule, in addition to a group of products related to combating coronavirus and produces cytamol, diabetes and pressure drugs, as well as serums. and others kinds of medicines

Dr. Ali added that the factory schedules to rehabilitate the lines of ointments and salts despite of the unilateral coercive measures which hinder the import process of the necessary requirements to develop the company

The company largely contributed to confront the coronavirus epidemic since the beginning of its first outbreak in Syria, through opening a line for producing hand sanitizer and another one for producing surface sterilizers, the company’s Director General said, adding that it also contributed to supplying the hospitals and the local markets with them, in addition to produce the Azithromycin which is approved by the Syrian Protocol to treat Coronavirus

The value of the company’s production for the year 2020 reached SYP 9,3 billion, while the value of the sales amounted to SYP 2,7 billion and the expected net profits for 2020 estimated at SYP 2 billion, Dr. Ali stressed, asserting that the value of the production for the year 2021 is expected to reach up to SYP 12 billion and the value of the sales is SYP 10 billion