Turkish occupation and terrorists forge documents to seize properties in Ras al-Ayn

Terrorists backed by Turkish regime in the city of Ras al-Ayn and its countryside, northwest of Hasaka, took new steps to change the demographic structure of areas they occupy by issuing new forged documents to finally seize the property of the people

Local sources in the area revealed that terrorists affiliated to the so-called “Sultan Murad” organisation stormed a number of homes yesterday in the occupied city of Ras al-Ayn and assaulted their original owners to force them leave their homes after signing documents of selling these homes and properties for families of terrorists who were brought in by the Turkish occupation forces

According to the sources, a number of the terrorists, backed by Turkish occupation forces, confiscated the houses of the village of Nadas in Ras al-Ayn region, then they kidnapped several residents from the city of Ras al-Ayn who refused to sign documents of selling their homes and properties, taking them to unknown destination