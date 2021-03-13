Several Palestinians injured in Israeli settlers’ assault south of Hebron

A number of Palestinians, including children, were injured on Saturday in an attack by Israeli settlers, south of Hebron, West Bank

Ma’an News Agency reported that a group of settlers stormed into Palestinian agricultural lands in Sha’ab al Batim area, south of Hebron, and attacked a Palestinian family with sharp tools, injuring the father, mother and a number of children

Israeli settlers storm south of Nablus

Earlier, Israeli settlers stormed Huwara town to the south of Nablus in the West Bank

Wafa News Agency reported that the settlers broke into the southwest of the town and attacked the houses and properties of Palestinians

On a daily basis, Israeli settlers storm Palestinian towns and cities and commit the most heinous crimes against Palestinians under the protection of Israeli occupation forces with the aim of displacing the Palestinians, seizing their lands and Judaizing them