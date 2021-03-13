Health Ministry: 71 new coronavirus cases registered, 88 cases recover, 5 pass away

Health Ministry announced on Friday that 71 new coronavirus cases were registered in the country while 88 patients infected with the virus have recovered, but 5 others have passed away

The Ministry said in a statement that the total number of Coronavirus cases in Syria reached at 16328, of which 10799 cases have recovered and 1090 passed away

The first Coronavirus case registered in Syria was reported on March 22nd, 2020 and the first mortality from the virus was recorded one week later