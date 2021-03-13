Russian expert: Western countries politicize humanitarian file in Syria

Scientific researcher at the Center for Arab and Islamic Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Igor Matveyev, affirmed that Western countries are politicizing the humanitarian aid file in Syria

“Despite resolutions of the UN Organization to provide humanitarian aid to all spectrums of Syrian society, particularly in light of the outbreak of the Corona epidemic, Western and donor countries are politicizing these decisions and discriminating among Syrians”, Matveyev said in response to a question by SANA correspondent in Moscow during a press conference via video

He added that Western countries provide humanitarian aid to Syrians residing in areas where terrorist organizations and separatist militias are positioned, pointing out that the deterioration of living conditions in Syria are a result of the so-called “Caesar Act” and the unjust coercive measures imposed on the Syrian people

The Russian expert indicated that the majority of countries in the world affirm that those coercive measures are unfair and must not affect the lives of the Syrian people in various fields, especially health

He stressed that countries friendly to Syria, which stood by the country in the most difficult stages of the crisis must continue providing support to the Syrians who suffered to a great deal during their war on International terrorism