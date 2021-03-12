Moscow: Syria subjected to an unprecedented aggression by international terrorism

Spokeswoman of Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday that Syria has been subjected to unprecedented aggression by international terrorism for ten years

Zakharova, In a media briefing on the passing of ten years of the war on Syria, added that Moscow has taken relentless stance towards international terrorism with all its forms and it provides military assistance to eliminate terrorism in Syria and supports a political settlement to the crisis there

She affirmed Moscow’s commitment to a political process led by the Syrians themselves in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution No. 2254 away from any external interference, and it backs the work of the committee of discussing the constitution in Geneva

Zakharova stressed the firmness of her country’s position, based on the need to preserve Syria’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence