Syria.Millenium

Moscow: Syria subjected to an unprecedented aggression by international terrorism

Spokeswoman of Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday that Syria has been subjected to unprecedented aggression by international terrorism for ten years

Zakharova, In a media briefing on the passing of ten years of the war on Syria, added that Moscow has taken relentless stance towards international terrorism with all its forms and it provides military assistance to eliminate terrorism in Syria and supports a political settlement to the crisis there

She affirmed Moscow’s commitment to a political process led by the Syrians themselves in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution No. 2254 away from any external interference, and it backs the work of the committee of discussing the constitution in Geneva
Zakharova stressed the firmness of her country’s position, based on the need to preserve Syria’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence

قد يعجبك ايضا
Syria.Millenium

Bogdanov, Pedersen discuss situation in Syria

Syria.Millenium

President al-Assad grants a general amnesty for a number of crimes committed by those…

Syria.Millenium

Mikdad , Jaishankar discuss Syrian-Indian relations and ways of developing them

Syria.Millenium

Russia: Foreign interference in Syria depended on international terrorism