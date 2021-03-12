Czech Analyst: Foreign support for terrorists prolonged crisis in Syria

Jan Daniel, analyst at the Institute of International Relations in Prague, affirmed that the continued foreign intervention and support by Western and regional countries for terrorist organizations have prolonged the crisis in Syria

In an interview with the Czech website Seiznam published on Friday, Daniel pointed out that the US and Western countries bear the responsibility for prolonging the crisis in Syria, noting that the Turkish regime and other regional parties continue to supply terrorists in Syria with weapons and equipment, which has greatly exacerbated the suffering of the Syrians