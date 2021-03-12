Vershinin, Pederson stress importance of political solution in Syria

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Sergey Vershinin, and UN Special Envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, stressed on Thursday the importance of pushing forward the political process in Syria that is led and implemented by the Syrians themselves under the auspices of the UN

“A phone call was made between Vershinin and Pederson, during which they discussed the situation in Syria, including the situation on the ground, the humanitarian situation, and ways of pushing forward a political solution to the crisis there. “A statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry stated