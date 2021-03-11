Khamenei calls on US forces to leave Syria and Iraq

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran Ali Khamenei called for the departure of the US forces from Syria and Iraq, indicating at the same time that the Iranian presence in them is consultative and came upon the request of the two countries

In his speech on Thursday, Khamenei said that the Iranian presence in Syria and Iraq is consultative and not a military presence and it came upon the request of the two countries, reiterating that the Americans should leave Syria and Iraq soon

He pointed out that the US is who create Daesh terrorist organization and it has admitted that and that the US rejects that other countries to possess nuclear programs while it possesses the largest nuclear weapons arsenals in the world which it had previously used