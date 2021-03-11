Children return to their classrooms in eastern Ghota after rehabilitating 77 schools, a return which terrorism attempted to hinder for years

Rehabilitation of the damaged schools didn’t hinder the return of the pupils in the towns of the eastern al-Ghota to their classrooms, after reopening 77 schools, a return which terrorism has attempted for years to obstacle

The terrorists’ crimes in the towns before they have been liberated by the Syrian Arab army didn’t prevent the teachers from bringing in the books of the Education Ministry and teach the Ministry’s curricula despite of the dangers they have faced

The main difficulties facing the teachers is the students’ dropout and displacement of others due to terrorism which led for an educational loss for the students, but the educational cadres are trying to compensate it in many ways, including the class B curriculum

77 schools out of 130 schools distributed to the educational gathering of eastern al-Ghota were reopened in cooperation between the local society, International organizations and the Ministry of Education, with the aim of continuing the educational process there