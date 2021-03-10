Chinese President and wife wish quick recovery for President al-Assad and Mrs. Asma al-Assad

President of China, Xi Jinping, and his wife wished quick recovery for President Bashar al-Assad and Mrs. Asma al-Assad from COVId-19 “coronavirus” infection

Xinhua news agency said that President Jiping addressed a letter to President al-Assad in which he and his wife, Peng Liyuan, expressed sympathy and wishes for President al-Assad and Mrs. Asma with quick recovery from COVID-19 infection

President Jinping stressed that China, as government and people, strongly support the efforts exerted by the Syrian government and people to combat COVID-19, expressing confidence that under the leadership of President al-Assad, the Syrian people will defeat Covid -19

Russian Kremlin spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov , hoped on Tuesday that the infection of President al-Assad and Mrs. Asma with Coronavirus would be light, showing Moscow’s willingness to help in the matter

He added that that Russian President, Vladimir Putin, will consider that issue immediately if President al-Assad asks for help

Presidency of the Syrian Arab Republic announced on Monday that president al-Assad and Mrs. Asma are infected with Coronavirus and that they are in good and stable health condition