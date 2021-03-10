Russian Defense Ministry: Terrorist organizations carry out 45 attacks in de- escalation zone ,Idleb

Russian Defense Ministry announced that the terrorist organizations deployed in de- escalation zone carried out 45 attacks during the last hours on the safe areas and villages in the countryside of Hama, Aleppo and Lattakia and the liberated countryside of Idleb

The Ministry pointed out in a statement on Wednesday that the terrorist attacks were 23 in Idleb province , 15 in Lattakia , 5 in Hama province and 2 in Aleppo

Last Friday, the Ministry said that it monitored 26 violations from where the terrorists of Jabhat al-Nusra have positioned, asserting that the violations were 13 in Idleb province , 5 in Lattakia, 6 in Hama, and two in Aleppo