US occupation forces bring in rocket-launchers and military equipment into its base in Hasaka countryside

US occupation forces brought in new military reinforcements to their base in al-Shaddadi city in Hasaka southern countryside

local sources told SANA reporter that ten trucks carrying seven wooden containers and three rocket launchers have been brought into al-Shaddadi city and headed towards the occupation’s base in the city

The wooden containers contain weapons and equipment for launching missiles which have been recently supplied to the bases, the sources added

On the 6th of current month, US occupation forces transported soldiers via helicopters to their base in al-Shaddadi and 20 wooden boxes containing shoulder-fired missiles

