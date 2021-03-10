Lavrov : Resolving crisis in Syria based on respecting its sovereignty and territorial integrity
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reiterated need for reaching a political solution to the crisis in Syria that respects its sovereignty and territorial integrity
Lavrov said in a press conference with Foreign Minister of Saudi regimes Faisal bin Farhan in Riyadh on Wednesday that they paid great attention to the situation in Syria and its unity and territorial integrity
He asserted that only the Syrian people who has the right to determine the future of their country without any foreign interference based on the UN Security Council resolution no. 2254
He called for facilitating the return of the Syrian displaced people to their homeland and to reconstruct what has been destroyed by terrorism