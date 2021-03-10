Foreign Ministry: EU foundation applied policy is only a continuation of new colonialism

Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said Wednesday that the foundation of the EU with its applied policy is only a continuation of colonialism, but in modern way

The Ministry added that what the EU has presented for Syria has never been grants or bids, but loans that were paid periodically from the money of the Syrian people

Syria reiterates that despite of the danger of what the UE foundation is doing, it affirms differentiation between what this foundation is doing and some of the countries affiliated to it as there are several EU countries which have adopted subjective stances towards what is taking place in Syria, the Ministry went on saying

Foreign Ministry added that the European officials should not waste their time in drafting statements which carry only illusions and dreams, asserting that the for Syria the policy of the EU and Daesh policy are two sides for the same coin, which