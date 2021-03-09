Al-Jaafari affirms importance of national unity in defending the Palestinian rights

Deputy Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Bashar al-Jaafari, discussed with Assistant Secretary-General of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine “General Command,” Talal Naji, and Members of the political Bureau of the Front, Anwar Raja and Ramiz Mustafa, the historic relations between Syria and Palestine

During the meeting, al-Jaafari affirmed that the leadership and people of Syria will continue to support the Palestinian cause and people until they restore their legitimate and full rights, pointing out that the main goal behind the war on Syria and the unjust siege is to weaken its pivotal role in defending Palestine, which is a central cause for the Arab nation

For his part, Naji affirmed that the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine stands by Syria, pointing out that the Western conspiracy against Syria also targets Palestine and the Arab nation

Raja, for his part, referred to the one and common destiny for Syria and Palestine, stressing that Syria’s resilience against Western attack has always been a turning point that thwarted plots aiming at liquidating the Palestinian cause