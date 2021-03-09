Syria.Millenium

With participation of 155 students, selection tests for Syrian Scientific Olympiad 2021 start

With the participation of 155 students who passed the final qualifiers of the Syrian Scientific Olympiad, tests of selecting the global teams for the Syrian Scientific Olympiad 2021 started at Ebla hotel and the Umayyad Palace for conference in Damascus

The tests covered the courses of mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology and informatics

Director of the Olympiad at the Distinction and Creativity Agency, Nabough Yasin, told SANA that the tests come in the framework of new mechanisms adopted by the Agency for the current season to encourage training and raise the educational level for the students

